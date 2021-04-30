Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

