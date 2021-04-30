Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist Securities

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.58.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $18,419,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,695,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

