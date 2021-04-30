Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. On average, analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,208. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $315.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

