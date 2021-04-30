PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.24

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.24 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 1268028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

A number of analysts have commented on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Get PVH alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 16.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after buying an additional 30,993 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.