Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.30

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.30 and last traded at $91.13, with a volume of 2601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Get Endava alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.