PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,303. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,009.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

