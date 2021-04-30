Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

WM stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

