Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,033.21.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,218.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,199.35. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

