Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Down 4%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price was down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $315.23 and last traded at $318.61. Approximately 20,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 895,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2,636.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

