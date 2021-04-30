McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.84 and its 200-day moving average is $217.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $235.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.73.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

