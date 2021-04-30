STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 174,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,548,567 shares.The stock last traded at $38.59 and had previously closed at $39.79.
A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,982,000 after buying an additional 186,063 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,414,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,840,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 358,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.