STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 174,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,548,567 shares.The stock last traded at $38.59 and had previously closed at $39.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,982,000 after buying an additional 186,063 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,414,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,840,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 358,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

