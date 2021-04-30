Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Earnings Results

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

ASH stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.