Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.24. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

