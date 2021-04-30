McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Argus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Argus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $235.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.28. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $235.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

