Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 102,990 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,990 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 3.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $73,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $73.84 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

