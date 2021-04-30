Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 974,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

