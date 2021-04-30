Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Okta by 6.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $273.62 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

