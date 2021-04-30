United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 156.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.53.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $327.33 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.