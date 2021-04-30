Conning Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $146.82 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average is $120.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

