Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,845 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $44.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

