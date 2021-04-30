GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $289.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.09. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

