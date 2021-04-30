Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,436 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $30,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,938,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 340.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP opened at $445.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.76 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

