Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

MAS stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

