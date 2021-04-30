Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 506.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of ARE opened at $179.68 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.52 and a 1 year high of $181.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

