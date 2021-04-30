Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 9,216 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

