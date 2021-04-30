Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $292.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.30 and its 200-day moving average is $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.87 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.