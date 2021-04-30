Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $260.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $261.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

