Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIZE. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of SIZE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.81. 17,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,551. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $75.84 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.57.

