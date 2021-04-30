ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,217 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 130,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 65,212 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

