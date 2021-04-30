Raiden Network Token (RDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.14 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.87 or 0.00364924 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005579 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

