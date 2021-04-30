Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

