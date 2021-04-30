Bank of Stockton Invests $10.53 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,954. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.64. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $147.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

