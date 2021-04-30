Simplex Trading LLC Invests $1.07 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $98.39 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

