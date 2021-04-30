Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,537 CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRA International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $614.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.