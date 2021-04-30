Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.91. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.