The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day moving average of $141.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.