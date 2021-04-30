Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in MSCI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $494.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.00 and a 200 day moving average of $417.74. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.09 and a 12 month high of $495.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

