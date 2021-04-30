Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $386.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

