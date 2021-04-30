Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,401 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $32,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $6,752,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $552.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

