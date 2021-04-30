Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sony reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top line and the bottom line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is benefiting from a substantial increase in sales in the Game & Network Services and Financial Services segments. Sony expanded its 360 Reality Audio services and product offerings, adding new video streaming capabilities and content creation tools. It unveiled the Airpeak aircraft as part of its drone project in the area of artificial intelligence robotics. Sony intends to contribute to the evolution of drones and generate value within this growing market. Changes were made to the Sony Group’s organizational structure to boost individual businesses. However, the Pictures segment is seeing a decline in theatrical revenues resulting from theater closures due to the pandemic.”

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE:SONY opened at $101.07 on Friday. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

