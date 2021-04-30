Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXRX. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.