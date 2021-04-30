Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.