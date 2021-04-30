Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.75% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POCT. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POCT stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

