Monticello Wealth Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.29 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 345.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

