16,000 Shares in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Bought by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

