Monticello Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $116.51 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.45.

