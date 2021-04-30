xBTC (xBTC) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $3,231.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

