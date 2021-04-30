Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the March 31st total of 150,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $491.76 million, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.87. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

