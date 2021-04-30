StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van bought 5,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $220,311 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter worth about $811,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANX opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 million, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

