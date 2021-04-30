Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after buying an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.74.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

